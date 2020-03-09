Breaking: Kano Govt dethrones Emir Sanusi

By Bashir Bello
The Kano State government has on Monday, dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.
The dethronement of the Emir followed the State Council executive meeting presided over by the Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.
Details shortly…
