Breaking: Kano Govt dethrones Emir Sanusi

On 1:24 pmIn Newsby
Emir Sanusi II faces another petition at Kano Assembly
Emir Sanusi

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State government has on Monday, dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

The dethronement of the Emir followed the State Council executive meeting presided over by the Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Details shortly…

Vanguard

