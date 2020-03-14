Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: FCCPC closes Haufei, ‘Chinese restaurant’ for refusing to serve Nigerians food

On 5:24 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

For refusing to serve Nigerians food, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, Saturday sealed Haufei Restaurant and Mall, a Chinese eatery in Lagos State.

Disclosing this, FCCPC via its officially twitter handle, wrote, “Today, FCCPC closed Haufei Restaurant & Mall 33 Aboyade Cole, VI based on credible intel & surveillance that the biz declines service to Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Police arraign 2 friends over alleged theft of wig

“Staff of the biz admitted this is the policy & our operatives experienced same. Both now closed for further regulatory action.”

The reason for the action is yet to be unraveled, but Nigerians want to know why the restaurant denies host community services.

Details later:

See tweets below:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!