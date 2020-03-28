BREAKING: Explosion destroys 100 houses, schools, churches in Akure

Victor Ogunyinka

At least 100 residential buildings, school, churches were reportedly destroyed by an explosion Akure, the Ondo State capital, Saturday morning.

The cause of the blast as at press time cannot be verified but the incident caused huge damage and number of casualties cannot be confirmed.

The Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in a tweet said he had been briefed and would visit the scene of the incident.

“I’ve been briefed by security agencies in the state concerning the loud blast that was heard in Akure. I will be at the scene to assess on the advise of heads of our security agencies. I ask that all citizens remain calm as we ascertain details of the incidence.”

Details later…

