Breaking: Enugu govt closes all borders, markets over coronavirus

Governor Ugwuanyi

The Enugu State Government has ordered the closure of all land borders and inter-state transportation in the state till further notice, with effect from 6pm on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, except those on medical emergency services.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the state government also ordered the closure of all markets in the state, “no matter the size, till further notice, with effect from 6pm on Tuesday, the 31st day of March, 2020”.

The statement added that other categories exempted from the closure include “those dealing on food items, water, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and other basic items of daily domestic need who must comply with the standard hygiene protocol as stipulated by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), including frequent hand washing with soap, use of sanitizer and social distancing.”

According to Prof. Ortuanya, “all Local Government Chairmen are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance with the closure of the markets within their respective local government councils, without prejudice to the exceptions above”.

While appealing for understanding from the residents and citizens of the state “at this difficult time as no sacrifice is too much to save the lives of our people”, the state government directed the security agencies and the State Medical Response Team to enforce all the directives as stated above.

Vanguard

