[Breaking] COVID-19: Okowa orders shutting down of Asaba airport

Kindly Share This Story:

….closes all land borders in and out Delta

…shut malls, supermarkets, others

…enjoin residents of the State to stay at home

By Festus Ahon

AS part of an effort aimed at containing the outbreak or spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in the State, the Delta State Government, led by Okowa, yesterday ordered the shutting down of the Asaba International Airport to traffic and closure of all land borders into and out of the State.

Okowa in a broadcast said: “As promised, we have continued to monitor and review developments concerning this global pandemic on a daily if not hourly basis.

Also read:

“Although there has been no confirmed case in Delta, nevertheless, we deem it fit to take further measures to avert any outbreak or contain its spread if it occurs.

“Consequently, after a meeting with the Central Committee on Managing/Containing the Coronavirus Pandemic headed by me, several far-reaching decisions were made, and I hereby order as follows: Asaba airport is to close to traffic effective from Friday, March 27, 2020, by 6 pm.

“All land borders into and out of Delta are to be shut effective 6 am, Sunday, March 29, 2020.

All businesses-malls, supermarkets, markets and shops are to close from Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

“All residents in the State are to stay at home from Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Food sellers are to conduct their businesses within the precinct of their homes and are required to strictly adhere to the social distancing rules.

“Deltans are advised that there will be increased security presence on the streets and land borders to ensure strict compliance with these directives.

“These restrictions are for two weeks in the first instance but do not apply to persons providing essential services namely; Security

Healthcare (Pharmacies are to remain open), Water, Fire, Power, Essential Departments of Media Houses, Essential Departments of Telecommunications companies. Officials of these agencies/companies must carry valid identification tags to ensure easy identification and smooth passage.

“I urge all Deltans to adjust to the new normal and cooperate with the Government and law enforcement agencies. Drastic as these measures may seem, they are for our collective good. At the same time, we must keep on praying to God to save us from the seismic effects of this global pandemic”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: