[Breaking] Covid -19: No more weddings, burial in Imo – Uzodinma talks tough

…Orders barricade of the border with neighbouring states

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, has finally banned all weddings, burial ceremonies as well as open religious activities, to avoid the spread of the deadly covid-19 virus in the state till further notice.

Uzodinma spoke in Owerri on Saturday, while addressing the issues on his government preparedness to prevent the covid-19 virus.

He also ordered for the barricade of all entries into the state by road and that a complete test would be carried on those travelling into Imo state.

Some of the aspects of the governor’s speech stated: “As I have always emphasized, the key to the prevention of the disease is by strictly restricting public gatherings. This is the only way to ensure that our people are not exposed to close contacts with other people.

“Consequently and following our earlier notice a week ago to relevant stakeholders, the following measures are to come into effect from today, Saturday, March 28th till further notice: “All markets are closed indefinitely. All forms of marriage ceremonies prohibited. All forms of burial and funeral ceremonies are banned. All forms of open religious worship, church or mosque, are equally prohibited. This includes any form of crusade or open evangelism. “All borders into Imo state are to be barricaded with roadblocks manned by a combined team of security agencies and health officials who will ensure that necessary health checks are carried out on anyone entering the state before he or she is granted entry. “All civil and public servants are directed to stop work immediately, except those on approved essential services. “A combined team of the military, the police and other security outfits will be deployed to patrol the streets to ensure strict compliance with these directives. These measures may cause some inconvenience or hardship to us but they are inevitable if we are to succeed in our efforts to prevent the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic from coming to our State.” He added: “As I said in my first broadcast on this issue, there is no cause for either alarm or panic. Yet the need to do all we must do to prevent the disease from coming near us cannot be overemphasized. “We must, therefore, make the necessary sacrifices to remain safe. I appeal for your understanding and cooperation. These measures will be reviewed on a weekly basis and if it becomes necessary to relax them or to take more measures we will act accordingly. “My beloved people of Imo state, I want you to rest assured that this administration will always be at your service. Nothing will be spared, time, resources or comfort, to ensure that you are safe and that you remain safe.”

