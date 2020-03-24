Vanguard Logo

[BREAKING] COVID-19: Beer Parlours, schools, social gatherings suspended in Enugu

On 5:45 pm
COVID-19: How insufficient facilities may ruin Nigeria’s containment efforts

By Dennis Agbo

SOCIAL clusters such as in drinking joints, burials and weddings have been suspended indefinitely in Enugu state, until the ravaging coronavirus disease is contained.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who made the order, on Tuesday, also directed that civil servants are henceforth to work from their homes, except for health and other emergency workers.

The Governor also restricted commercial buses and tricycle operations to conveying fewer passengers to observe social distancing.

Subsequently, he directed security agencies in the state to enforce the order.

