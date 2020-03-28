Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has revealed that 84 persons of interest likely cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified and contact tracing and collection of samples have commenced.

This is coming after two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed 27 March.

Seyi Makinde has also declared a dusk to dawn curfew (7 pm to 6 am) and limited gathering to not more than 10 persons.

In thread via his verified Twitter handle, Seyi Makinde said: “The COVID-19 confirmation test for two suspected cases have come back POSITIVE. The isolation process has been initiated. 84 Persons of Interest have been identified, and contact tracing and collection of samples have commenced.

“The state’s diagnostic centre set up in collaboration with the University College Hospital is now ready. The @NCDCgov certification is still pending but the Director-General of NCDC has made a pre-statement about the molecular laboratory in Oyo State.

ALSO READ:

“The index case remains stable and is still under observation in the isolation unit at Agbami Chest Centre, Jericho. The number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is now three.

“As a result of this, I have directed that the following additional measures be put in place: dusk to dawn curfew (7 PM to 6 AM); no gatherings of more than ten people should be held anywhere in Oyo State.

“From Sunday night, March 29, 2020, all markets will be closed except those selling perishable food items.

“Also, inter-state transportation into and out of the state will be suspended except vehicles carrying food items, medical, pharmaceutical and petroleum products. This takes effect from Sunday night, March 29, 2020. All measures will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

“As part of our COVID-19 sensitization programme, over 30,000 handbills in English, Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa have been produced for distribution.

“We thank NPG Farms and Hatcheries for their donation of 1000 X 100 ml and 100 X 500 ml hand sanitizers to Oyo State. These will be distributed in markets from tomorrow,” the Oyo governor said.

OYO STATE COVID-19 TASK FORCE UPDATE (MARCH 27, 2020) pic.twitter.com/0oZLee7KMQ — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 27, 2020

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: