Breaking: COVID-19: 5 new cases confirmed

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–Five new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Nigeria,according to a statement by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC,Monday morning.

The centre which stated this in its Twitter handle, said following the development, confirmed cases of the pandemic in the country has risen to 35.

According to NCDC,two cases were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja,two also in Lagos and the other one in Edo.

Two cases are returning travellers from the UK,” it explained.

The statement read: “Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Edo

“Two cases are returning travellers from the UK

“As at 09:45 am on 23rd March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Two have been discharged.”

A breakdown of cases by states at the moment shows that Lagos has 24;FCT has 6,Ogun State has 2; while Ekiti,Oyo and Edo states have one case each.

Kindly Share This Story: