Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking: COVID-19: 5 new cases confirmed

On 10:06 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

COVID-19: Kano Govt. evacuates 780 exchange students
ABUJA–Five new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Nigeria,according to a statement by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC,Monday morning.
The centre which stated this in its Twitter handle, said following the development, confirmed cases of the pandemic in the country has risen to 35.

READ ALSO:COVID-19: UBA, Transcorp postpone 2019 AGMs

According to NCDC,two cases were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja,two also in Lagos and the other one in Edo.
Two cases are returning travellers from the UK,” it explained.
 
The statement read:“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Edo
“Two cases are returning travellers from the UK
“As at 09:45 am on 23rd March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Two have been discharged.”
A breakdown of cases by states at the moment shows that Lagos has 24;FCT has 6,Ogun State has 2; while Ekiti,Oyo and Edo states have one case each.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!