Breaking: Court grants Oyo-Ita N100m bail over coronavirus

By Nwafor Sunday
A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the former Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita, N100m bail over coronavirus.
Oyo-Ita who was arraigned alongside six companies before Justice Taiwo Taiwo over 18-counts of fraud, and alleged money laundering, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: APC urges Zamfara residents to embrace safety measures
Justice Taiwo who gave the verdict opined, “The Coronavirus pandemic is something that must be on the minds of all of us. Social distancing is being preached, I shall, therefore, grant bail to the defendants not only based on coronavirus but also on the Administration of Criminal Justice Act”.
Details later: