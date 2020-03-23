(BREAKING) Coronavirus update: 5 new cases confirmed, 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos, 1 in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

As at 9.45 am Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus across Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35.

The new cases include two in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), two in Lagos and one in Edo.

The total number of active cases are 33 with two discharged.

NCDC via its verified Twitter handle wrote: “Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Edo 2 cases are returning travellers from the UK As at 09:45 am on 23rd March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged.

“For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Currently; Lagos- 24 FCT- 6 Ogun- 2 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 1 Edo- 1 Total: 35 confirmed cases.”

