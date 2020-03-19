(BREAKING) Coronavirus: President Buhari’s daughter on self-isolation after UK trip

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has announced that her daughter has gone into self-isolation after returning from the United Kingdom.

In a tweet thread on her verified Twitter handle, Aisha Buhari explained that although she (her daughter) wasn’t showing any symptom, it is only important that she did the needful.

“Good afternoon Nigerians, Earlier today my daughter returned from the UK being among the high Burden listed countries of COVID-19.

“Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister Of Health, Presidential Taskforce on COVID – 19 and that of NCDC, She is on Self Isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the Covid-19.

“Please I urge all parents to do the same if possible as prevention is better than cure. Similarly, I have shut down my office for two weeks with immediate effect while essential staff can work from home as a result of some Staff who recently returned from the UK.

“I commend the North-Western Governors including Niger and Kwara on preventive measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 at their security meeting yesterday in Kaduna.

“Let’s keep following the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, which encourages maintaining social distancing, high hygiene culture through regular washing of hands with soaps and sanitizers.

“Let’s adopt preventive measures and ensure the safety of our families and that of the General public. We will overcome the Covid-19 pandemic if we all take the necessary precautions at the same time! God bless you all. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Aisha Buhari said.

Vanguard

