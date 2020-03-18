Breaking: Coronavirus kills 475 people in Italy within 24 hours

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

About four hundred and seventy five people are dead in Italy within twenty four hours, making it the world’s worst affected country after China.

BBC noted that there are a total of 35,713 confirmed cases in the country, with more than 4,000 having successfully recovered.

Lombardy, the worst-hit region, recorded 319 deaths in one day.

READ ALSO:

Italy is the world’s worst affected country after China, where the virus originated last year. At least 8,758 people have died, most in China.

How bad is the situation in the rest of Europe?

Spain now has 598 dead and 13,716 infections. An inquiry is to be launched into the deaths of at least 17 residents of a nursing home in Madrid, where dozens of cases of Covid-19 have been reported.

In France, the number of confirmed cases grew by more than 16% on Tuesday, reaching 7,730, while the death toll rose to 175, with 7% of the dead aged under 65.

In the UK, the number of dead has reached 104.

Germany has 12 deaths and 8,198 cases. Chancellor Angela Merkel is to make the unusual step of speaking to the nation in a TV address later on Wednesday. She is not expected to announce new measures, but rather appeal to citizens to help fight the virus.

Belgium has 14 deaths and 1,486 cases.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: