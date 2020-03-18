[Breaking] Coronavirus: Address the Nation Now, Senate to Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

*** Urges FG to close a ll international airports in Nigeria except Abuja and Lagos, should suspend the issuance of visa on arrival.

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate on Wednesday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, address the nation on the situation ravaging coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

According to the Senate, there is the urgent need for the state of the nation address to enable the Senate to show more serious in adhering to the preventive measures.

Also read:

The Senate has also asked the government to close down all international airports in Nigeria except Abuja and Lagos as well as suspend the issuance of visa on arrival.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion by Senator Danjuma Goje, All Progressives Congress, APC, Gombe Central.

The Upper Chamber has also asked the federal government to take more drastic measures to contain the virus spread, adding that the measures should include a travel ban on some countries identified as epicentres, restrictions on large gathering, tighter border control, and stringent screening of those coming into the country.

The Senate has also asked the government and Nigerians to keep abreast on development related to the pandemic, just as it urged the federal government to ban some airlines from countries where the virus is widespread.

Details later…

Kindly Share This Story: