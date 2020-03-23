Kindly Share This Story:

Four new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 3 are in Lagos State and 1 in FCT

Two of these cases according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC are returning travellers.

“As at 11:00pm on the 23rd of March, there are 40 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death recorded”

Vanguard Nigeria News

