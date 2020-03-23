BREAKING: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria rises to 40

On 11:25 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Four new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 3 are in Lagos State and 1 in FCT

Two of these cases according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC are returning travellers.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Health personnel evacuate FIRS staff who tested positive in Abuja

“As at 11:00pm on the 23rd of March, there are 40 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death recorded”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!