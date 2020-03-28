Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Buhari’s Ministers donate 50% of March salary to support COVID-19 efforts

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigeria’s 43 Cabinet Ministers have donated 50% of their March 2020 salaries to support the Federal Government’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, quoted the Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, who coordinated the donation, said it was a gesture of solidarity and support for the Federal Government’s efforts to tackle the disease.

”This global virus outbreak will require nations, continents and smaller communities to pull together to contribute their resources and support one another.

This will facilitate an early resolution of the problem,” Alhaji Mohammed further quoted Senator Saraki as saying.

Meanwhile, the Ministers also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

