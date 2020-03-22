BREAKING: Atiku’s son tests positive to coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

Former Vice president and Presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Sunday confirmed that his son has tested positive to the coronavirus pandemic currently spreading across the world.

in a tweet, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar urges Nigerians to pray for his son as he has been moved to Gwagwalada specialist teaching hospital for medical management, the tweet stated.

My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real. -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 22, 2020

recall that vanguard had reported how additional 8 persons tested positive to the dreaded virus earlier today with one additional case from Abuja and another one in Oyo state bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30 in Nigeria.

