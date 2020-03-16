Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking: Appeal Court suspends Oshiomhole’s appeal against his suspension

On 1:35 pmIn News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Oshiomhole’s adversaries plotting to weaken APC ahead 2023 ― Vice Chairman
Adams Oshiomhole

By Nwafor Sunday

Appeal high court has suspended its hearing of an appeal by Adams Oshiomhole against the judgment of a federal high court suspending him as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The decision according to Thecable was taken by a three-man panel of justices rose at a session today to say a new panel would be constituted to hear the appeal.

READ ALSO: Why Oshiomhole must resign now ― APC chieftain

Recall that Oshiomhole was not satisfied with the verdict of the Federal High Court, and had gone to seek justice in the appeal court to restore him back as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Vanguard

Details later:

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!