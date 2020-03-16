Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING: Appeal Court orders stay of execution of order suspending Oshiomhole

On 5:47 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
BREAKING: Appeal Court orders stay of execution of order suspending Oshiomhole
APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on Monday, ordered the stay of execution of the Abuja High Court ruling that suspended Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

The appellate court, in a ruling by a three-man panel of Justices led by Justice Yahaya Dattijo, also issued an interlocutory injunction restraining the Respondents from taking steps to give effect to the high court ruling, pending the determination of appeals Oshiomhole filed before it.

ALSO READ: Tinubu expresses displeasure over moves to remove Oshiomhole

It subsequently fixed Thursday to hear the two appeals marked CA/A/187/2020 and CA/A/188/2020.

The order of the appellate court followed an ex-parte application Oshiomhole filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!