BREAKING: Appeal Court orders stay of execution of order suspending Oshiomhole

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on Monday, ordered the stay of execution of the Abuja High Court ruling that suspended Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

The appellate court, in a ruling by a three-man panel of Justices led by Justice Yahaya Dattijo, also issued an interlocutory injunction restraining the Respondents from taking steps to give effect to the high court ruling, pending the determination of appeals Oshiomhole filed before it.

It subsequently fixed Thursday to hear the two appeals marked CA/A/187/2020 and CA/A/188/2020.

The order of the appellate court followed an ex-parte application Oshiomhole filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN.

