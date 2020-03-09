BREAKING: Another case of coronavirus confirmed in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has announced the second case of Coronavirus in Nigeria. This announcement brings to two the total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

According to Ehanire in a tweet on Monday: “This second case is a contact of the index case, in Ogun state. The new case has been in isolation and was tested as part of our strategy to test all contacts of the index case.

The victim was said to be one of those under isolation

Vanguard

