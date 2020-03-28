Breaking: 89 coronavirus cases in Nigeria now as 8 new cases are confirmed

By Joseph Erunke

THE confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria has moved to 89 following the confirmation of eight new cases by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

The centre which announced confirmation of the new cases on its Twitter handle, Saturday, said while seven of the new cases were in Lagos, the other one was confirmed in Benue.

It said one death has been recorded so far while three infected persons have recovered and have since been discharged.

