Bountiis postpones women in trauma event over Coronavirus outbreak

Kindly Share This Story:

The Management of the Muslim Women focused Non-governmental organisation, Bountiis Charity Initiative has announced postponement of her forthcoming event till further notice.

The event which aims to support the Muslim widows and divorces with theme “When The Sunsets” slated for 22nd of March 2020 will no longer hold as scheduled.

Mrs Zainab Abebefe of Bountiis Charity Initiative Corporate Communications and PR unit in a press release said, through the event, Bountiis intention is to create discussions around hidden pains of a single muslimah, especially widows and single women.

READ ALSO:

According to her, the event would feature speakers from both married, divorcees, widows and widowed. With the aim of looking at holistic solutions to silent issues that can only be discussed by women alone, she said, considering public health concerns raised by Corona virus outbreak in Nigeria and its risks factors, BOUNTIIS, has decided to postpone the event.

Abebefe said, “We hereby announce the cancellation of our forthcoming event in Lagos ‘When the Sunsets’ which is just one of the series of Impact-2020 women program rolled out by Bounties Charity Initiative. For those who have registered to participate in the event, we shall notify you of the new date as soon as a new date is confirmed.”

She explained that Bountiis has to abide by medical instruction of avoiding public gathering and human movement in the midst of Corona virus outbreak because some speakers and participants will be flying to Lagos for the event.

Abebefe noted that, “In as much as we appreciate their selfless efforts, we believe our joint wellbeing is paramount and following the hadeeth of the prophet Muhammad (PBH) at times and situations such as we have around the world now.

Prophet Muhammad, may the peace and blessings of Allah be upon him said: “If you got wind of the outbreak of plague in a land, do not enter it; and if it breaks out in a land in which you are, do not leave it.” (Al-Bukhari and Muslim).

This hadeeth she said relates to both staying around one’s abode and the act of quarantine.

She said, “We hereby use this opportunity to beseech our women to follow all the health safety tips going around for self and family. May The Almighty Allah safeguard us and all mankind from the dreadful illness. JazakhaLlah khayran for your understanding and supports always.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: