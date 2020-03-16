Boundary Dispute: Abia, Cross River States Assemblies meet to end crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the incessant boundary crises between the people of Isu Community in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State and their neighbours from Utuma and Ukwa of Biase and Odukpani Local Government Areas respectively, both in Cross River State, the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji MNSE, on Monday sent a high-powered delegation from the Assembly led by the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Uchendu, who is the Chairman of the Abia State House of Assembly Committee on Boundary and Security Matters, to meet with their counterparts from the Cross River State House of Assembly in Calabar with a view to finding lasting legislative solutions to the lingering crisis.

At the meeting, the Speaker of Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Eteng Williams Jones led other members of the State Assembly including Hon Ogbor Ogbor, member representing Biase State Constituency and it was agreed that the border crisis does not have to be allowed to continue as it has already claimed enough lives and that the two Houses of Assembly of Abia and Cross River States must come together to proffer solutions that will be of mutual benefit to the people while ensuring peace in the disputed areas.

Members of both Houses of Assembly then proceeded to meet with the Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ivara Esu, who is also the chairman of the state’s Boundary Commission, on the same mission of ensuring lasting peace in the disputed areas.

Other members of Abia State House of Assembly who were part of the delegation to Calabar are, the Deputy Leader, Hon Chukwu Chijioke, and member representing Arochukwu State Constituency, Hon Mike Ukoha.

