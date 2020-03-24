Boko Haram fighters kill 70 soldiers in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly killed 70 soldiers in the restive North East

Military sources said on Tuesday the insurgents fired rocket-propelled grenades at a lorry carrying troops as it travelled near Gorgi village in Borno State on Monday.

“It was a huge loss, at least 70 soldiers have perished in the ambush,” one of the officers said.

“The terrorists specifically targeted a truck loaded with soldiers with RPGs and incinerated the vehicle, killing all on board,” a second officer said.

“So far 70 bodies have been recovered but the toll is certainly more than that as the rescue operation is still underway.”

Several soldiers were injured and some others were taken captive by the jihadists, the two officers said. (AFP)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: