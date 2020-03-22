BLACK SUNDAY: 3 Rangers International players involved in fatal accident

3 Rangers International players were involved in an accident this morning, with attacker Ifeanyi George confirmed dead, The players were on their way to Lagos from Enugu, when the tragedy struck

