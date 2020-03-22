BLACK SUNDAY: 3 Rangers International players involved in fatal accident

3 Rangers International players were involved in an accident this morning, with attacker Ifeanyi George confirmed dead, The players were on their way to Lagos from Enugu, when the tragedy struck
More details to come.
