Breaking News
Translate

Bill on mismanagement of government fund scales first reading

On 9:41 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Bill on mismanagement of government fund scales first reading

By Shina Abubakar

THE Osun State House of Assembly, yesterday, read a bill to check the mismanagement of government funds and assets for the first time.

The bill titled: Public Financial Management Bill was accompanied by a letter from Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and scaled through first reading at plenary.

The Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Mr. Timothy Owoeye, while presenting the executive bill stated that its passage will encourage transparency and sound management of government funds and assets.

ALSO READ: Presidency refutes report of attack on Buhari in Kebbi

Owoeye said: “The objective of this bill is to secure and entrench transparency, accountability and sound management of revenue, expenditure, assets and liabilities of the state government and other public institutions of the state.

“The purpose of the bill, among others, is to effectively and efficiently regulate financial management in the state.

“Undoubtedly, if the bill is enacted into law, it will check the mismanagement of government funds and assets, thereby boosting the state’s revenue and ensuring sustainable development of the state.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!