BIG STORY: Emir Sanusi II dethroned over disrespect to Ganduje, lawful authorities, says Kano govt

…to name new Emir soon

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State government has on Monday dethroned the embattled Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II over what it described as disrespect to lawful instructions from Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State and other lawful authorities.

The dethronement of the Emir followed the decision of the State Council executive meeting presided over by the Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Monday.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji made the announcement on behalf of the government while briefing newsmen shortly after the special council meeting.

Alhaji said the monarch was in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the Governor, Ganduje and other lawful authorities hence his immediate dethronement.

Alhaji also said a new Emir will soon be appointed.

According to him, “the Kano state executive council, under the Chairmanship of the incumbent Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has unanimously approved the immediate removal/dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II.

“The Emir of Kano is in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the state Governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the Government without any justification which amount to total insubordination.

“It is on record and so many instances, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II has been found breaching part 3 section 13 (a-e) of the Kano state Emirate Law 2019 and which if left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate.

“This removal is made after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with part 3 section, 13 of the Kano state Emirate law and order reasons stated above.

“The removal is reached in order to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, religion and prestige of the Kano Emirate built over a thousand years.

“His Excellency, Dr. Ganduje calls on the General public to remain calm, law-abiding and to go about their normal businesses, while a new Emir of Kano Emirate will soon be appointed,” the SSG, Alhaji said.

