Betta Edu to Linda Ayade: You are the present day Mother Theresa

Kindly Share This Story:

The Honorable Commissioner for Health Cross River State, Dr Betta Edu has likened Her Excellency, Dr Linda Ayade, Wife of Cross River State Governor as the present day Mother Theresa during her brief interaction with newsmen after a Sunday morning service at Saint Beneard Parish.

According to her, Her Excellency Dr Linda Ayade is a crusader for Women’s rights and gender equality through her organization “Mediatrix Development Foundation” which mobilizes to end gender-based violence while calling for economic empowerment and rights for all; sexual and reproductive health and rights for women.

Dr Edu noted that Her Excellency is her woman crush, mentor and inspiration to the younger generation. She called on all women to emulate her good qualities and humanitarian services for the betterment of Cross River State.

READ ALSO:

“It’s all about giving women voices in society and when you talk about gender equality, we are not talking about what a man can do a woman can do better but we are talking about governance, we are talking about sustainable development and we are talking about nature in itself because anywhere you have a balance, you definitely have progress -and that’s what today is all about.

“Today offers an opportunity to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities which Her Excellency Dr Linda Ayade has been exceptional says the Health boss, Dr Betta Edu.

Today is being marked by United Nations as International Women’s Day (IWD) with the theme “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: