Benin/Itsekiri clash: Enogie shuns peace meeting over alleged police bias

By Ozioruva Aliu

A peace meeting called by the police in Edo State, weekend, to resolve the clash between Benins and Itsekiris in oil rich Ologbo in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State was shunned by the Enogie (Duke) of Ologbo, HRH Jayson Akenzua and his team, who are Benins over allegation that the police was bias in its investigation into the clash which claimed some lives.

The meeting which was called by the state Commissioner of Police, Lawan Jimeta had the leader of the Itsekiri people who is the Iyatshere of Warri, Chief Johnson Atseleghe and his team in attendance.

Secretary to Enogie of Ologbo, Deacon Friday Osazuwa said, besides the alleged bias of the police, the Enogie was also in the palace of the Oba of Benin, HRM Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II.

He said, “Another reason is that two persons fought that resulted to this crisis and as we speak, our person is still in detention and the other man is allowed to go free and we have two of our persons in the mortuary, not buried, so what exactly is the police coming to tell us? Nobody has been arrested, is that not enough for us to boycott that meeting called by the police?”

On his part, Atseleghe said the people have lived together peacefully until now.

He said, “The people of Ologbo have been living together in peace before a minor misunderstanding hindered the peaceful co-existence of the people in the community. The Iyatshere of Warri Kingdom always comes from Benin Kingdom because of their family ties and this relationship has never been subjected to any contest all these centuries not until this Enogie.”

On his part, Jimeta said no society can develop without peace, adding that he was disturbed by the unrest in the community hence the meeting.

“We have all agreed that there is no community or society that will grow without peace. Without peace, you can’t even go out to get something to eat. Your children cannot go to school, without peace, nothing will happen even if there is somebody from outside that wants to come here to invest, an investor will only go to a place where there is peace.”

Vanguard

