Benin group tasks Enogie of Ologbo on inclusive leadership

By Victor Ajihromanus

A group, Benin Elite Group, has called on the Enogie of Ologbo Dukedom, HRH Owen Akenzua, to provide inclusive leadership that will carry all ethnic groups along in his domain.

It also called on the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, and other relevant stakeholders to wade into the ongoing Ologbo crisis with a view to providing lasting solution.

A statement by the Director, Strategy and Policy Development of the group, Dr. Nosakhare Osadolor, said the Itsekiri in Edo State would not heed calls by those described as ethnic chauvinists to relocate from Ologbo.

The statement reads:” Chief Johnson Atseleghe remains a bridge builder, promoter of peace and agent of development in Ologbo community in particular and Edo, his home State in general

“We are pained that some elements continue to point accusing finger at the Edo-Itsekiri leader even though the Omo n’Oba’s loyalist did everything humanly possible including personally reaching out to the Enogie of Ologbo Dukedom HRH Owen Akenzua, even as he, Chief Johnson continue to consult relevant stakeholders to ensure the matter does not escalate; some elements within and outside the Ologbo community who have little or no knowledge of the actual fact are only hell bent on giving the Iyatsere of Warri a bad name in order to hang him.

“May we inform the general public that Chief Johnson Atseleghe naturally has no squabbles with the Enogie of Ologbo. On several occasions, the Iyatsere has had to mobilize men and materials to forestall tension inside the Enogie’s Palace, particularly when Ologbo people staged an earth-moving protest against the Enogie for his seeming inability to prevail on Benin Electricity Distribution Company when there was epileptic power supply by BEDC;

“We will not heed to calls by peddlers of tribe and ethnic chauvinism to relocate from Ologbo, Edo is our land, we were born here, raised here and we have no other land but Edo; it is on the basis of the propagation of peaceful co-existence we have continuously called on the Omo n’Oba and other critical stakeholders to wade into the ongoing Ologbo crisis for a lasting solution.

“We also wish to strongly call on the Enogie of Ologbo Dukedom HRH Owen Akenzua who is the accredited representative of the Oba of Benin in Ologbo to, like the Oba, rise up to the task of providing effective and multi-ethnic and all-inclusive leadership by carrying all concerned stakeholders along in his administrative blueprint as no one man can lead a people effectively without giving them a sense of belonging, all geared towards lasting peace and meaningful economic, political and social development in Ologbo in particular and Edo State in general.”

