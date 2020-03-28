Being an MD, just a title if you can’t bring profit to the table – Mr. Okoro

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

The chief executive officer/Managing Director, CEO/MD, Reasone Innovations, a small and medium enterprise, SME, Temi Okoro, has challenged SME owners to position their business in order to impact lives and also to make profit.

According to him: “Being an MD is just a title if a person cannot work to bring profit to the table, since money remains the life wire of the SME, even for Multinationals.”

Okoro disclosed this at a free summit his Branding Agency organized tagged: “Effective Branding and Digital Marketing for SMEs, recently in Lagos, saw Titilope Adelugba and Emmanuel kingsley got free laptop as upcoming designers.

The summit as part of Reasone Innovations, corporate social responsibility, CSR moves to mark its one year anniversary, trained 20 selected SMEs on practical trends on getting clients without spending much; Digital Marketing techniques; Content Creation; Social acceptance and Personal branding among others.

According to MD/CEO, Reasone Innovations, SMEs owners should be varied of extravagant spending on social media when B2B can be explored as a proven way of getting good clients and stable businesses. “You need to make use of the individual competitiveness formula which connotes: what you know plus who you know, plus how you present what you know. As a startup, you cannot stand solely on proceeds/jobs from social media”, he said.

One of the speakers, Mr. Aderire Adeoti took the participants on affordable innovative ways of marking which included: social Media Marketing (where 25 million Nigerians can be reached on Facebook; mobile marketing (using USSD codes); email marketing; display marketing; search marketing, (SEM and SEO); and content marketing.

He added that for SMEs to make the most of their existence, the use of digital marketing must start from the definition of the objective, knowledge of competitors and audience.

While Daniel Otabor, a seasoned speaker warned against being fake as a person and as brand on social media in order to seek social acceptance, and validation; Precious Eniayekan exerted her energy on how “Effective Personal Branding can help scale SMEs.

She stated that “Understanding that personal branding entails building oneself outside the business he/she does. And your personal brand online shouldn’t be totally different from your personal brand offline;

“Again, in branding, make more use of videos; storytelling feature on Instagram; define who you are, your brand colour/ positioning; and understand your audience. You should also include hashtags within where your SME is located, among others when branding. “She said.

