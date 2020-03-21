Beauty queen Halima Ihbadan pays homage to Lancelot

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Reigning Miss Body Art Nigeria, MBON, Halima Ihbadan recently went down memory lane, recalling how she dumped her passion for acting because her classmates back in her secondary school days were always making fun of her plus-size body shape.

The curvy beauty queen, who was crowned Miss Body Art Nigeria, at the maiden edition of the pageant, held recently in Lagos, made this disclosure, while on a courtesy visit to popular film director cum producer, Lancelot Imasuen in his office in Surulere.

Halima, while thanking the ‘Gvnor’ as he’s fondly called by his colleagues and fans, following the role he played in her life, raised hope of rekindling her passion for acting. She described Lancelot as ‘her mentor’ adding that she was in his office to present her crown to him.

The celebrated film director, she said discovered and shaped her future through his Nollywood project 101 initiative, a platform he used to discover new talents in Nollywood.

Narrating further, Halima recalled how her dream of becoming an actress was aborted because of the fact that her classmates were always making fun of her fat body.

“I had passion for acting, dancing and modelling while growing up. But when I was in secondary school, my classmates were always laughing at me because of my fat body. That kind of forced me to jettison the passion I have for acting and focused on my studies, “ the beauty queen recounted.

According to the Edo State-born beauty queen, the passion was rekindled years after she met with the popular film director, who passionately advised her never to give up her dream. “His advise inspired me to go online in search of modelling opportunities. That was how I stumbled on the Miss Body Art Nigeria beauty contest. I did the needful and here I am today,” Halima who represented Oyo State during the contest added.

Responding, Lancelot was full of praises for the beauty queen who, he said has come back to show appreciation to her mentor. He, however, regretted that the country has no mythology to reward excellency, noting that “ You have just given me a reward, I feel very honoured, humbled and thankful to God. The Gvnor, however, promised to give the beauty queen a role in his next movie.

Earlier, her manager, Larry Chuchy said Halima was crowned as the first-ever Miss Body Art Nigeria, on the ground that she represents the true essence of African beauty.

