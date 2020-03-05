Beach Volleyball: We are not expecting all participating countries in Nigeria – CAVB

Kindly Share This Story:

Ahmed Khanou, the President of the Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB) and Chairman of Beach Volleyball Commission, says they are not expecting all the participating countries in the Group C of the second phase of the Beach Volleyball Olympics qualifiers in Nigeria due the health emergency situation in the country.

Khanou told newsmen on Thursday in Abuja that only Zambia arrived for the competition.

“We have two withdrawals from the indication; we are not expecting all the countries to be around because of the health emergency on ground.

“Whatever that will happen the competition will hold, it will then depend on the number of countries that are available.

“Zambian team just arrived, we are still expecting other teams to arrive.

“We are expecting five countries in Abuja, five female teams to be competing for two slots in the final – Nigeria, Zambia, Kenya, Cape Verde and the Democratic Republic of Congo,” he said.

Khanou said that the continental cup is actually the pathway of qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics games.

“There are three phases to this competition, the CAVB registered a total number of 36 countries.

“The zonal phase ended in January and March is the second phase which is definitely the qualifications to the finals,” he said.

The News Agency reports (NAN) that the beach volleyball qualifying tournament will take place from Wednesday to Sunday at the Jabi Lake Beach in Abuja. (NAN)

