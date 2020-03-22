Vanguard Logo

Bauchi PDP Local Govt. congress hitch-free, peaceful

PDP steps down zoning for Anambra 2021 governorshipLocal Government Congress of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi is being conducted hitch-free Sunday, reports News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN Correspondent monitoring the exercise reports that as at the time of filing his report on the exercise, accounts from across the state indicated that proceedings were peaceful in all the 20 Local Government Areas.

Malam Yahaya Zainabari, the party’s spokesman in the state who addressed journalists on the exercise, said no fewer than 400 party officials were expected to fill various party positions during the congress.

He said 20 party officials would be elected in each area each through the constitutionally recognized affirmation process , assuring that the exercise would be free and fair.

He added that the congress would be closely monitored by officials of the  Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, to ensure credibility, acceptability and peaceful conduct.

Zainabari called on party loyalists to exhibit discipline, understanding and decorum by adhering to  party rules.

NAN recalls that last week, the party had conducted  its congresses across 323 existing electoral wards in the state, during which  5,491 officials were elected into various party positions. NAN

