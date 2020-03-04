Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

Bauchi State House Assembly has summoned the Commissioner for Education to appear before it over the government’s decision to stop the payment of WAEC fees for some indigenous students.

The Bauchi State government last week, had reacted to protests by some final year students in the state who said they were being excluded from benefiting from the government’s payment of exam fees.

The government, however, maintained that it could not sponsor all candidates from the state for WAEC because of lack of funds.

The Bauchi State House of Assembly, in playing its role of oversight functions, Wednesday, has summoned the education commissioner to appear before the House in order to explain the controversies surrounding the exclusion of some students in the payment of exam fees.

The summon which the House called ‘motion of urgent public importance’ was moved by a member representing Hardawa constituency of Misau local government, Babayo Mohammed during the House preliminary session.

Babayo decried that hundreds of students took to the streets last week to protest the government’s decision to sponsor only 13,000 students who passed the mock test out of the 21,000 that registered and sat for the test.

He said the issue has posed a challenge because thousands of students who have registered for the exam are demanding the state government to pay their fees.

Vanguard News

