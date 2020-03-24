Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Bauchi govt declares indefinite stay-at-home order for level 1-12 workers

On 6:54 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Bauchi, WAEC, Education Commissioner

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Following the release of Governor Bala Mohammed’s coronavirus test result where he tested positive to the virus, the Bauchi state government has declared indefinite stay-at-home order for workers between Grade Level (GL) 1-12.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Civil Service, Umar Sa’idu where he also urged citizens to observe minimal contact with others.

READ ALSO: Senate vows to issue warrant of arrest on CBN Governor over $289 million

The statement reads: “In an effort to contain the spread of the killer disease, the governor has directed that all nonessential public servants on grade level 1-12 to stay and work from home with effect from 25th March 2020 until further notice.

“While nonessential officers from grade level 13 and above, including all essential public servants such as health workers and security should continue with work in order to sustain coordination of effective service delivery. Citizens should as much as possible observe minimal contact with others.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!