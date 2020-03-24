Bauchi govt declares indefinite stay-at-home order for level 1-12 workers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Following the release of Governor Bala Mohammed’s coronavirus test result where he tested positive to the virus, the Bauchi state government has declared indefinite stay-at-home order for workers between Grade Level (GL) 1-12.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Civil Service, Umar Sa’idu where he also urged citizens to observe minimal contact with others.

The statement reads: “In an effort to contain the spread of the killer disease, the governor has directed that all nonessential public servants on grade level 1-12 to stay and work from home with effect from 25th March 2020 until further notice.

“While nonessential officers from grade level 13 and above, including all essential public servants such as health workers and security should continue with work in order to sustain coordination of effective service delivery. Citizens should as much as possible observe minimal contact with others.”

VANGUARD

