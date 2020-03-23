Breaking News
Translate

Bauchi Governor goes into self-isolation after contact with Atiku’s son

On 1:50 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Bauchi Governor goes into self-isoalation after contact with Atiku's son

By David Royal

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has gone into self-isolation after he made contact with the son of Atiku Abubakar, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday evening.

Former director-general of Radio Nigeria, Ladan Salihu disclose this via his Twitter handle on Monday.

READ ALSO: Atiku’s son tests positive for coronavirus

He said, “Our Governor Bala Mohammed in self-isolation following contact with Atiku Abubakar’s Son. Yes. We were on the same flight from Lagos to Abuja. They shook hands and exchanged pleasantries. The gov and the rest of us have taken tests. The results will be negative Insha Allah.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!