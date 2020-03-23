Bauchi Governor goes into self-isolation after contact with Atiku’s son

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has gone into self-isolation after he made contact with the son of Atiku Abubakar, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday evening.

Former director-general of Radio Nigeria, Ladan Salihu disclose this via his Twitter handle on Monday.

He said, “Our Governor Bala Mohammed in self-isolation following contact with Atiku Abubakar’s Son. Yes. We were on the same flight from Lagos to Abuja. They shook hands and exchanged pleasantries. The gov and the rest of us have taken tests. The results will be negative Insha Allah.”

Our Governor Bala Mohammed in self isolation following contact with Atiku Abubakar's Son. Yes. We were on the same flight from Lagos to Abuja. They shook hands and exchanged pleasantries. The Gov and the rest of us have taken tests. The results will be negative in sha Allah. — Ladan Salihu (@LadanSalihu1) March 23, 2020

