By Charly Agwam

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has donated N10 million to Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association, NAOWA, of the 33 Artillery, Shadawanka Barracks in Bauchi.

Governor Mohammed made the donation during the ‘Nigerian Army 2019 West African Social Activities’ at the barracks’ parade ground.

He said the donation is empowerment support to assist the beneficiaries to be self-reliant.

The governor noted that his administration was ready to support all the security agencies to sustain peace in the state and engender good governance.

According to him, “my administration has come up with many strategies aimed at dousing tension, erasing suspicion and uniting the people of the state with the collaboration of security agencies so as to find lasting solutions to the lingering criminal activities of banditry and kidnapping in our state.

“I have mobilised the traditional institution and the populace in general to avail security agencies with all information needed to enable them to conduct intelligence-led operations in the state.

“Here in Bauchi, we still experience occasional altercation in the rural areas by criminals, because the state is a gateway to the North-East, and we have forests and game reserves bordering these states.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commander, 33 Artillery Brigade Bauchi, Brigadier-General Michael Durowaiye, said that the event was held annually in the Nigerian Army to mark the end of the training year, and to usher in a new year.

He noted that the event affords officers, soldiers, their families and friends from the larger society the opportunity to celebrate in a conducive atmosphere.

