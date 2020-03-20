Barcelona wrap up deal to sign Sao Paulo prodigy Gustavo Maia

Kindly Share This Story:

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Sao Paulo to have the option to sign Gustavo Maia for one million euros.

The 19-year-old has yet to make his first-team debut for the Brazilian side, where Juanfran Torres and Dani Alves play.

To sign Maia, Barcelona will have to pay another 3.5 million euros to Sao Paulo for 70 percent of his economic rights, according to Globoesporte.com.

The Brazilian newspaper states that the Catalan club plan to sign the forward before July 15, which is the deadline for exercising their purchase option.

Maia, who has agreed to a five-year deal with Barcelona, has a contract with Sao Paulo until 2022. He is a skillful left-winger who is right-footed, while he has scored three goals in seven games for Sao Paulo B.

Maia was one of the stars of the last Copinha tournament, which is where Barcelona’s scouts saw him in action.

MARCA

Vanguard News

