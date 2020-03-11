Banishment of Sanusi to Loko, infringement of right — CISLAC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, Tuesday, said banishment of the dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, to Loko Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, was nothing but an infringement of the fundamental human right.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Rafsanjani, while reacting to the dethronement and subsequent banishment of the former Emir of Kano State, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II.

Rafsanjani who described the dethronement by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as great surprise said with citizens’ right to freedom of expression and movement as guaranteed under Section 39 and 41 of the Constitution there is no justification for the humiliation, inhumane and degrading treatments as imposed on Sanusi upon his banishment.

He said: “The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) is seriously concerned over the manner of the dethronement and subsequent banishment of the former Emir of Kano State, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II.

“While we received as great surprise the reported dethronement, we at the same time find the imposed banishment of the dethroned Emir to Loko Local Government, Nassarawa state, as nothing but clear infringement of the fundamental rights as guaranteed under Sections 34, 35, 36, 40 and most especially section 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, which safeguards the right of every citizen of Nigeria to move freely throughout Nigeria and to reside in any part thereof”.

“We vehemently and categorically uphold our position on citizens’ right to freedom of expression and movement as guaranteed under Section 39 and 41 of the Constitution. There is no justification for the humiliation, inhumane and degrading treatments as imposed on Sanusi upon his banishment.

“Just as the pronounced banishment by the State Government contravenes Section 35 of the Constitution which safeguards every person’s right to his/her personal liberty, stating that no person should be deprived of such liberty except in circumstances set out in Subsection 35(a-f), given the procedure permitted by law as none of such procedure is followed in the instance case

He further stated that the action was an “open display of rascality and disproportionate deployment of some government mercenaries” bent to restrict freedom of movement of Sanusi.

“We are amused at the open-display of rascality and disproportionate deployment of some government mercenaries including the police force and other security institutions to amplify tussles, public harassment, extrajudicial implementation of the imposition of restriction of movement and personal liberty of the dethroned monarch without an iota of respect to the rule of laws and various Constitutional provisions.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to sincerely and constructively intervene by upholding the Constitutional provisions to ensure that the rule of laws is adhered to and the dethroned Sanusi enjoys all his rights and freedom of movement, as clear demonstration for leadership, respect for civility, democratic core values and the Constitution.

“We urge all government institutions including the security institutions to refrain and dissuade from undemocratic and inhumane actions that are tantamount to harassment, intimidation, and oppression of citizens on the basis of exercising their legal mandates.

“We further call on civil society, media, and well-meaning Nigerians to rise up in discouraging unconstitutional and undemocratic actions against any citizen”, he said.

