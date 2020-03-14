Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Bandits kill Yansakai vigilante leader, others in Zamfara attack

On 11:39 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Bandits kill Yansakai vigilante leader, others in Zamfara attack

Zamfara Police Command has confirmed the killing of a renowned leader of the volunteer security group, known as “Yansakai” in the state, Mallam Bala Maigora.

This was contained in a statement signed by the command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Shehu Mohammed and made available to journalists in Gusau on Friday.

According to the statement, the attack was carried out on Katsina village of Gusau local government where four persons, including the Yansakai leader were killed on Thursday at about 9:30 pm.

It said a large number of armed men on motorcycles stormed the village and rustled cows belonging to the villagers.

ALSO READ: Zamfara Govt uncovers 200 ghost doctors

“A group of local vigilantes known as Yansakai who pursued the rustlers were ambushed which led to the killing of four Yansakai, including their Commander popularly known as Bala Maigora, while others sustained gun shot injuries.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) however gathered that the bandits had also attacked Gobirawa, Gidan Boki and Karal villages and rustled over 1,000 cows.

A resident of Boki village, Alhaji Sadi Boki in a telephone interview with journalists, said the bandits numbering over 100 raided the villages and killed 11 persons.

The PPRO said peace had been restored in the area and personnel of Operation Hadarin Daji were on the trail of the perpetrators.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!