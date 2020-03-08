Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru, Assistant Political Editor

Yabagi Sani was the presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, in the 2019 elections. In this interview, Sani speaks about the state of the nation.

What is your take on the security outfit launched by South-West governors, Amotekun, and the Federal Government describing it as illegal?

What is happening in this country is because certain governments, particularly the Buhari administration, abdicated their responsibility. But once you are able to put in place a system of recruitment of leadership that is transparent, reliable, credible, you won’t have the scenario of Nigerians being killed anyhow. This is happening because people do not trust the system of governance, they have lost confidence, they don’t believe that they can vote and the vote will count. And once you get that right, people will begin to believe in the system; I can choose my state governor and the Federal Government will not come and upturn the result, using the police and soldiers to chase my people away. The problem is that the political space has been hijacked by the Federal Government through the use of the state machinery. This is why people have lost confidence; people are looking for the way to free themselves from this situation.

The moment people are allowed to vote, and the votes count, they have a stake, but, now, nobody has a stake in the system we are running because it has been hijacked. They will call you to come and cast your vote, but it doesn’t count; if care is not taken, they will even kill you; so why won’t people be looking for regional comfort? On the issue of Amotekun, the content is alright, but the context is wrong. The Federal Government has made the situation such that people should look for a way to protect themselves. If you even check the five basic needs of human beings in the hierarchy, number two is safety. And it is not only safety from the elements, but it is also safe from the law. Does the law protect me? If that law of the land does not protect you, then you have to look for a way because it is a basic need. That is why I said the content of Amotekun is okay, but the context is wrong. The context is that you cannot have a regional force over what the Constitution says. In our Constitution, the only thing recognized there are the 36 states plus the FCT, the 774 LGAs and the wards. The Constitution does not recognize the geo-political zones, so if you come out and say there is South-West force, to do what, where is it in the Constitution that there is South-West? The geo-political zones are just political arrangements, but the Constitution does not recognize them. They would have restricted themselves to the states and have vigilante groups or something like that for which you also have to obtain permission from the constitutional body in charge of security.

Your take on the Federal Government describing Amotekun as illegal when there is Hisbah in the North. Is the action of the government not a conspiracy against the South-West?

No. Hisbah is a state kind of arrangement for Islamic purposes and such places where you find Hisbah, they are predominantly Muslim, so they want to see how they can further enhance the way of life of an average Muslim. And I don’t think they carry guns. But the only thing that is wrong with this one is the fact that you say South-West, they didn’t say North-East Hisbah or North-West Hisbah; they are all restricted to their individual states.

What do you think governors should do to address insecurity in their states?

Governors should stop being corrupt. The security vote they get, nobody can say what they use it for, they should understand that they are responsible for the maintenance of peace and security in their states and that, with what is happening today, nobody is safe. Emirs are being waylaid, governors’ convoys are being attacked and I hope Mr President won’t be attacked one day when his state is overrun by bandits; even his home town wasn’t left out because a chief in his domain was kidnapped. The governors have to wake up to their responsibilities. The government must recognize the fact that we need to do things the right way beginning with elections; people think that it is nothing, but believe me, it is the beginning of the solution to our problems. Once you allow free and fair elections, things automatically will change because the man there knows that he was elected by the people, it wasn’t somebody sitting in Abuja that instructed INEC to change the result of the election that brought him there. He will definitely have the love of his people at heart.

You said the political space has been hijacked by the Federal Government. Are you calling for restructuring?

My view is that this Constitution that we have today has not been tested yet; it is a fabulous document but it has not been allowed to function the way it was designed to function. If I am able to elect my senator, my governor, my member of the House of Representatives, my councillor, my council chairman, I will have no problem and it goes all the way on to the President. If the man I want to run the country is the one that I voted for or the majority of us voted for and he is the one there, you will not be talking about restructuring. You have the National Assembly and the Constitution has two parts: the exclusive list and the concurrent list. It is the duty of the National Assembly from time to time to look at those lists and see if we need to adjust them. If you put something in the legislative list, it doesn’t mean that forever it should be there. It was because it was a young nation, so we need to be together to develop and understand each other and, then, really become one people and that is why some of those things were put there for the purpose of unity because there is a lot to gain from unity. If Europe is trying to come together, America came together, then there is beauty, in fact, in terms of geopolitics, you have more leverage. The only thing we need to do and get right is the process of election, how we recruit our leaders and I am sure once you address that, it is like what the Bible says “…seek first the kingdom of God and all other things will be added unto you”. Our electoral laws, if the President ensures that digitalization is done and the laws are enforced, and INEC is allowed to operate independently as the name implies, I am sure we will get there, and that is why I said the Constitution of this country has not been allowed to operate in the way it is intended, and these are elementary things, they are things we know. The issue of restructuring has been there since after the First Republic.

If you go back there and you do not observe your laws, you will also have a crisis and it may even be worse than what we are experiencing today. The issue of saying the economy is not functioning is because, for example, if you own a business and you employ somebody who doesn’t have the knowledge, the business will collapse. If you allow people to choose their leaders and when the leaders get there they now surround themselves with people that have the knowledge and can contribute on merit, we will make it. What do you need in any enterprise, manufacturing, for instance? Raw materials, capital and human resources; and we have them in abundance in Nigeria and, therefore, all we need now are those managers that are going to manage the resources for us. We should allow people to elect their leaders that will represent them well.

On the issue of state police, do you think it should be in the front burner as we are into another process of constitutional review?

Nigeria is still a nation in the making, we are not there yet, and we may not know what we have until we lose it. Those things that are hampering the smooth running of Nigeria as an entity are things that we can correct.

State police to me are pre-mature; when we get there, automatically it will come. We shouldn’t throw away the baby with the bathwater. All those things that are happening today are things that will make us a strong nation because we have tested all those things that brought us together. Once we allow time and space, Nigeria will become what everybody expects, a first world country. We have all it takes. American doesn’t have the fundamentals that this economy has. Our economy can grow at a faster rate than the American economy and other large economies like China’s because those ones come here to buy the raw materials that they require. The best brains we have today are the ones they are using there. All we need to do is to organize ourselves and allow what God has given to us to use it for ourselves. It can be done. Give ADP the chance in 2023 and you will see wonders.

The Federal Government just signed into law the Finance Bill making it compulsory for the increment of Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5% to 7.5%. What is your assessment of the Federal Government policies so far?

We have been Penny wise pound foolish in most of our economic policies because I feel that the government should look at the sectors that drive the economy in terms of revenue generation. It may get to a point where the citizens of Nigeria will not be able to withstand the kind of pressure that such programmes are putting on them and that is why you are there as government. Government is supposed to be imaginative, they are supposed to think out of the box in order to cushion the effect of the economic situation on the citizens.

The government should look at the revenue-generating sectors: the oil and gas sector, the telecommunication sector; perhaps let’s leave out the telecommunication sector because that impacts on the disposable income of the citizens. Look at the oil and gas sector which is porous. It is not by mistake that this economy in terms of revenue is largely dominated by revenue from oil. Why I by mistake is because, in terms of export, oil is a dominant factor because it drives the global economy. In spite of the cries by foreign countries about alternative source of energy, renewable energy, more environmentally friendly energy, climate change depletion of the ozone layer and, in spite of the efforts by the developed economies, in the next 40 years or so, oil will still account for more than 60% of the energy consumption globally. And even at that, when you talk about oil and gas, gas is still an alternative energy because of its friendliness with the environment in terms of the impact it has on the environment and this is where we earn close to 90% of our foreign exchange, but this is the most disorganized sector of the economy. I can’t understand a business where your cash cow is the most disorganized, there is no business that runs profitable that way. Your cash cow is where you concentrate; you apply the highest level of discipline in terms of management, control, accountability, transparency so that you can maximize whatever is coming from that sector.

Today, if you look at the major infrastructures in the oil and gas sector, it is nothing to write home about. The major infrastructures today have no governance, no control; every operator does whatever they like.

I conducted a study on the oil and gas sector, upstream and downstream, on behalf of NEITI. I led the team that conducted that study and I know what I saw, I know what our report says. The remediation efforts that NEITI was supposed to embark upon depending on the ability of government to enforce the laws and one of those laws, legal metrology law and it is about the science of measurement, how do you ensure that the major infrastructures that you are using for trade, whether in the oil and gas sector or other sectors of the economy, are accurate, legal and fair? But, today, if you go to the department that is supposed to do this job, they are in comatose, we don’t know how much we export, how much we produce in terms of crude oil and gas. It is some kind of conspiracy against the economy of this country by people in government and the international oil companies that operate in Nigeria to continue to short-change and steal our resources because I don’t understand, in this age of technology, why NNPC cannot sit in their office and know what is happening at the terminals online? Those oil companies operating here don’t operate the way they do in their home countries, they don’t respect our laws because our officials here are easily compromised.

And instead of government focusing on how to maximize the income from that sector, they are chasing shadows and, if care is not taken, you now overheat the economy and the polity will now become charged and the government may even lose the little respect it enjoys from the populace. My advice to this government is that they should look at the big picture and you talked about VAT which is about domestic consumption, we don’t have a problem with domestic consumption, the problem this economy has is about trade internationally because that is where we get 95% of our income and this 95% we cannot account for it properly.

How much of VAT goes to the Federal Government? The bulk of it goes to the states and we know what the states do with the money, they steal it, they share it, they use it for election. Mr President himself, at one time, said about 75% of the revenue going to the states is squandered, they cannot account for it on the basis of capital development or the impact on the citizens. How then will there be accountability and transparency? The other thing we do is to take jumbo loans and increase the fragility of the economy and, if care is not taken, we will run to the IMF for a bailout because, if you cannot service your loans, what happens? People reject your credit facilities.

In other words, you are rejecting the request to borrow $29.9 billion by the Federal Government.

It is misplaced. I would have loved government to look inwards. In fact, people should be borrowing from Nigeria and not we going to borrow; we have enough. It is just that the stealing…government came out to say, last year, that within the first six months, about 1.5billion dollars was stolen, by whom, and has anybody been taken to court? And that is the official figure; you don’t know exactly what is happening. Senate conducted a study, all arms of government have conducted studies on the oil and gas sector and every one of them came out with mind-boggling figures of losses, of infractions, of sharp practices that are taking place in that sector.

If your party had formed a government, what would you have done differently?

What we would have done differently is to ensure that the oil and gas sector is operated in accordance with the international best practices. We will make sure that the regulatory agencies are properly equipped with personnel, equipment, with the capacity building so that they can discharge their duties effectively. If they want to go and visit oil companies, it is the oil companies that pay for their transportation; they will give them housing, allowances. Somebody who is paying you, how do you supervise that one, how will you come out and tell people that this person that has been giving you all these has done something wrong? Our government will introduce a kind of activity driven fee that will make these agencies to be independent of the budget from the government; in fact, they don’t even need money from the government because there are economies that are run purely on fees and these fees are enough to run these organizations. Even government can look into the taxes that we are paying and make these agencies earn fees for the services they are rendering to these agencies because they can pay, that is how other economies are doing it. So Action Democratic Party will bring about services that are fee driven so that the agencies become efficient, the people paying become efficient because if the operators of those industries know that they are going to pay fees for every visit that they make and agencies also know that they get their money, not through the backdoor, you won’t compromise standards and that is what is happening in other countries and we will bring it to this country.

Edo State governorship election holds this year. How prepared is ADP and what is your take on the present political quagmire in the state?

I am not surprised because it is APC government and APC is not a party but a ragtag organization; people just came together to take power for what they didn’t know and, up till today, they don’t even know why they took that power.

If they knew these elementary things, we would have done it long time ago, they would have made sure that the electoral laws are passed when the thing was sent to them; they would have made sure that today, the economy is performing like they came up with this economic revival programme or something like that, which they said the GDP will grow at 7% per annum, but today we are still one point something per cent. It just tells you what the entire organization called APC is and everywhere it is like that. So I believe that ADP has a good chance there and we are working very hard to see how we can really give Edo people the kind of governor they deserve because they are smart people, they are hard-working people and we believe that if we give them the kind of government that they deserve, they will really turn that place around.

