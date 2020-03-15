BALA: Devt of Bauchi, irrespective of party or religion

Kindly Share This Story:

By Muktar Gidado

A leader, when a vision is set, brings all and everybody, irrespective of ideological persuasions, to bring the vision into fruition.

A leader is someone who knows his/her limits but compliments that deficiency with better capacity and capability so as to arrive at the predestined location. This is what makes statesmanship.

This is what, perhaps, sets Bala Muhammed, Governor, Bauchi state, apart from his peers. Bala is a leader and statesman. Bala is in a hurry to bring development to his state. He doesn’t care who he can partner/work with to bring about development to Bauchi. The only criteria, as now realised, is passion. Passion to have a common goal, the goal of alleviating poverty in the land, a land which is a common heritage of every indigene of the state.

Be it Muslim, Christian, male, female, professionals, intellectuals, illiterates, what qualifies you to partake in the drive is the passion. At the moment, more than three members of the opposition, All Progressives Congress APC are in the cabinet, including commissioner for education. For Bala, your political or religious persuasion is not as important as your character. Once your contribution, however, small it is, can provide a solution, in reducing the stress of the people of Bauchi, he will not only invite but also beg because that service will ultimately benefit the entire state.

Only recently, he was one of the dignitaries at the valedictory service for the former President of Court of Appeal, retired Justice Adamu Zainab Bulkachuwa. Bulkachuwa, by the way, is the wife of Senator Muhammed Bulkachuwa, a senator representing Bauchi North senatorial zone.

For Bala, it is an honour that an indigene of his state-led a big office as president of the Court of Appeal. The glory of the office, indirectly, goes to his state. The state first, before anything and anybody. Development doesn’t just happen. It’s a conscious and deliberate efforts to attain certain set objective(s), devoid of petty sentiment that which has to characterise Nigerian politics.

The bone of our development, in my view, is rooted in our parochial but ignorant mentality of ‘if you are not for me, you can not be for everybody. This self destruct mentality is what accounts for the level of decay and underdevelopment of the country. Being an incumbent does not make you better than others. That is what Bala wants to bring into our political consciousness. That everybody, elected, appointed and the people are the same. As a matter of fact, the unelected could even be more useful than those in office. Some of his memorable moments while in office as minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, were made manifest by the ordinary people. This idea that ‘you are not in my party or from my religion, you are not relevant’ should be discarded. Continuity is an essential ingredient of development. Under the Bala administration, every projects and programme, of every and any administration of the past, are important. Our greatness as a country lies in our shared vision, knowing that togetherness we can reach our potential as a Nation. This country is and has never been in short supply of ideas. Nigeria has produced world leaders in all fields of endeavours. We are quite innovative and resourceful. We are good at formulating ideas, ideas that can be game-changer, but the moment it comes to implementation, we remember our roots and quickly withdraw to our various tribal and religious cocoons, which, unfortunately, are part of our bone as a Nation.

Gidado is Senior Special Assistant to Governor of Bauchi State On Media.

