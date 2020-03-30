Ayade recalls C/River garment factory workers for mass production of masks

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has recalled workers of the state- owned Garment Factory back to work, for the mass production of face and nose masks.

The workers are to resume work on March 31 after the factory had been disinfected.

The workers were initially sent home in line with the partial lock down declared by the governor as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the Industrial Park, Ayade told newsmen on Monday in Calabar that it has become imperative for the Garment Factory workers to return to work in view of the urgency of the need to tackle the deadly virus headlong.

“The Garment Factory workers are being recalled for mass production of nose/mouth masks in order to stem the pandemic.

“As the workers return to start mass production of the masks, we will ensure that they keep a reasonable distance from one another in keeping with the industrial distancing protocol”, he said.

Ayade disclosed that proper fumigation of the factory has been carried out preparatory to the resumption of the workers.

According to the governor, the returning Garment Factory workers will be properly kitted to ensure that they are fit for the purpose in addition to being paid special allowances.

“Working at this time when there is a general shut down requires a special compensation.

The Garment factory workers will be fairly compensated”, he said.

The governor disclosed that precautionary measures will also entail that the number of workers being recalled are manageable.

Ayade said he was equally activating the Cross River State Food Bank to ensure that food is delivered to most vulnerable in view of the lock down.

Vanguard

