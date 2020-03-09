Axa Mansard partners Jumia on investment promotion

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Onuoha

Axa Mansard Investments, a multi-expert asset manager in Nigeria has partnered with Jumia’s all-in-one lifestyle App, ‘Jumia One’ to bring its money market fund closer to the public and to make it easier to invest.

According to the firm, the move is part of efforts to continue to provide top-notch savings and investment solutions to the public.

In a statement, the company said, “In addition to MyAXA app, Axa Mansard’s money market fund is now accessible through the Jumia One app. This means that new and existing clients can now either sign up and/or make payments to the money market fund on the Jumia One app.”

ALSO READ:

According to Renah Osiemi, Head of Solutions at Axa Mansard Investments, “Axa remains committed to empowering people to live better lives. We are therefore very excited about this partnership with Jumia One which will make transactions easier and money market fund more accessible to a wider number of people.”

Speaking on the partnership, Tunde Akinnuwa, Head of Jumia One, said: “Our mission is to bring every online service in one place and make them easier, more secure and more affordable to everyone.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: