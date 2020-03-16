Awodiya’s collection of poems celebrates Nigerian women

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The need to celebrate Nigerian women whose impacts shape the world formed the central theme of “Woman of a Woman,” a collection of poems written by Miss Funke Awodiya.

At the launch recently in Lagos that saw notable members of Association of Nigerian Authors, ANA, Lagos chapter, Awodiya, author of “Farmer’s Daughter”, her first book, told vanguard that “Woman of a Woman” aims to celebrate the uniqueness of the female gender.The64-page book, published by Something for Everybody Ventures, raises and praises the importance of girls to look on their own counterparts as mentors.

Also read:

“I am moved by things I see in my environment,” she said. “The things encourage me to speak against something bad going on in society or to create awareness of something good and better.

“My aim therefore for writing this book, first is to celebrate women generally and most especially Nigerian women. The other is on the need to make girls see mentors in women who have achieved greatness, and are accomplished in different field of endeavours,” she said.

On how she was able to come out with the piece of art, the broadcaster and compere said, “I think the most difficult part is to write itself. To sit down and write takes a lot of discipline, and anyone who can write has done practically 80% of the job. Definitely, someone will do the editing, and atlas, the birth of a book,” she said.

For the editor of the book, a renowned poet and former chairman of ANA, Abuja branch, Mr.EriataOribhabor, Awodiya’s “Woman of a Woman” is a poetic inner expression of the place of a woman to the health of humanity.

“The book “Woman of a Woman” is a bold effort by the author, Funke Awodiya, to poetically express her inner feelings about the place of womanhood in guaranteeing the overall health of humanity and need for a continual celebration of the woman in all of us, for a better society.

“In editing the book, I had the same experience any other editor would have. In a nutshell, the overall purpose to pass the message across was achieved especially getting a punchy poetic balance. This is because poetry has to be brief, poetry is brevity,” Oribhaborsaid.

The founder, I-Read Mobile Library, one of the special guests at the event in her remark hailed the efforts of the young author in telling ingenuity of the African woman. “As the guest speaker on this year international women’s day themed, “Each for Equal”, the need for women support and how we can contribute to the social-economic development in Nigeria cannot be over-emphasized.

“Awodiya’s book is targeted at women. She has been able to put the spotlight on both rural women, and urban women in Nigeria that have done amazing things. This can be seen in her reference to the likes of the late Mrs Dora Akuyili, Oprah Winfrey and many other people doing amazing stuff. The book is one in which many women will find part of themselves, and it will inspire them to achieve their dreams,” She said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: