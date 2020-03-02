Autocrash claims nine lives on Ilorin-Ogbomoso expressway

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

No fewer than nine persons were reportedly killed in a ghastly auto accident on Sunday afternoon along Ogbomoso-Ilorin expressway.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the accident occurred around Airport Road area of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, in the afternoon.

The victims according to a reliable source include eight adults and a two-year-old baby.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the accident occurred when the driver of a Toyota Camry with two occupants lost control of the vehicle, as a result of over-speeding.

The Toyota Camry with two occupants with a Lagos registration number- FKJ-54-CE, consequently had a heavy crash on another moving Mazda 323, with a Kwara registration number – LRN-474 XA, with seven occupants.

A reliable source who craved anonymity told Vanguard Correspondent that the driver of the Toyota Camry, coming from the Ilorin International Airport, was badly injured in the accident and was rescued alive, but later died on the way to the hospital.

It was also gathered that corpses of the victims were evacuated by men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ilorin and deposited at the Ilorin General Hospital’s morgue.

The state FRSC sector commander, Mr. CC Owoade, who confirmed the report, said that the accident occurred as a result of a head-on collision between the two vehicles, adding that none of the people involved survived.

