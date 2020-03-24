Atiku son had limited contact with other passengers, crew — Aero

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Aero Contractors airline yesterday said the son of the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who has tested positive for the corona virus had limited contact with passengers and crew aboard their flight from Lagos to Abuja

Reacting to the statement of the Bauchi State Governor who said he met Atiku son aboard the Aero flight and has decided to go into self insolation, the airline management in a statement yesterday said :

” We understand that, The Governor of Bauchi State, His Excellency, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON, who is one of our esteemed customers, mentioned that he met the son of the former Vice President of Nigeria Mohammed Abubakar on a flight operated by us, in a statement he made available to the media”.

“We wish to state that the past three weeks the management of the domestic terminal of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos known as MMA2, adopted some strict measures to check every passengers that is processed from the terminal and these include the same use of sanitizer and temperatures checks and anyone whose temperature rises above is referred to the Port Health Authority”.

“On our own we have adopted safe measures to protect our passengers. We disinfect our aircraft before and after every flight, we also ensures that our customers are given hand sanitizer prior to boarding and check their temperature”.

“These steps are measures we have taken in accordance with international standards”.

“Furthermore, the son of the former Vice President wore a face mask throughout the flight, which is not unusual in the present circumstances and had limited contact in the flight with other passengers and crew.”

“We therefore wish to assure the traveling public and our esteemed customers that we continue to take every measure to ensure that all our aircraft are safe from the pandemic, COVID-19”.

“Please be assured, we have and we always protect every passengers that flies with us from any kind of exposure to this dangerous virus.In conclusion, we are cooperating with relevant authorities towards taking necessary measures with other passengers on the mentioned flight”, the management said.

Vanguard

