Atiku Centre, Sense Project share teaching, learning kits in Adamawa LGAs

IN furtherance of its resolve to develop the Adamawa State education sector, the Atiku Centre for Leadership, Development and Entrepreneurship in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development recently handed over 1,700 teaching and 100,000 learning materials to 11 local government education secretaries.

The beneficiaries were Song, Guyuk, Yola North, Ganye, and Numan local governments. Others were Michika, Toungo, Hong, Fufore, Shelleng and Mubi.

The materials titled Rana (Hausa word for Sun) and written in Hausa to enable children read and learn in the language they understand and speak best, were developed in line with best practices in terms of early grade reading for pupils in primary 1, 2 and 3 in literacy and numeracy.

The materials are in three categories – Jagoran Malamai (Teachers Guide), Littafin Karatun Dalibai (Pupils book) and Littafin Karatu da Lisali a Bayyane (Read Aloud) which was developed to improve their vocabulary and critical thinking ability.

At the handover ceremony, an elated Chief of Party and Administration of Atiku Centre, Dr Audu Liman, said a lot of resources had been deployed by USAID to see that the materials were developed and utilised. He noted that the purpose of the event was to show that indeed AUN procured the materials they promised and handed them over to the government and people of the state.

“This is a very unique and historic day for us and we are delighted to have partnered with Adamawa State, the Ministry of Education and other education agencies like SUBEB.”

Presenting the materials to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, Dr Grace Malgwi, said that writing the materials in Hausa would give the children the basic foundation to higher grades in primary school.

