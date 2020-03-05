Breaking News
Translate

Atiku Centre, Sense Project share teaching, learning kits in Adamawa LGAs

On 8:40 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Korea, FCT
One of the schools

IN furtherance of its resolve to develop the Adamawa State education sector, the Atiku Centre for Leadership, Development and Entrepreneurship in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development recently handed over 1,700 teaching and 100,000 learning materials to 11 local government education secretaries.

The beneficiaries were Song, Guyuk, Yola North, Ganye, and Numan local governments. Others were Michika, Toungo, Hong, Fufore, Shelleng and Mubi.

The materials titled Rana (Hausa word for Sun) and written in Hausa to enable children read and learn in the language they understand and speak best, were developed in line with best practices in terms of early grade reading for pupils in primary 1, 2 and 3 in literacy and numeracy.

READ ALSO:Pandemonium in Rivers as taskforce hack man to death

The materials are in three categories – Jagoran Malamai (Teachers Guide), Littafin Karatun Dalibai (Pupils book) and Littafin Karatu da Lisali a Bayyane (Read Aloud) which was developed to improve their vocabulary and critical thinking ability.

At the handover ceremony, an elated Chief of Party and Administration of Atiku Centre, Dr Audu Liman, said a lot of resources had been deployed by USAID to see that the materials were developed and utilised. He noted that the purpose of the event was to show that indeed AUN procured the materials they promised and handed them over to the government and people of the state.

“This is a very unique and historic day for us and we are delighted to have partnered with Adamawa State, the Ministry of Education and other education agencies like SUBEB.”

Presenting the materials to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, Dr Grace Malgwi, said that writing the materials in Hausa would give the children the basic foundation to higher grades in primary school.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!