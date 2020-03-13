ASUU charges FG to declare emergency on education

Kindly Share This Story:

Bashir Bello – Kano

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kano zone, on Friday urged the Federal Government to declare a five-year state of emergency in the education sector.

The union also implored the government to allocate 26 percent of the federal and state governments’ budget to education to address the challenges bedevilling the sector.

The ASUU Zonal Coordinator, Prof. Mahmoud Lawan, made the call at a press conference in Kano.

He said: “The zone firmly believed that a way out of this crisis is for the federal government to implement all outstanding provisions in the February 7th, 2019 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action.

“Conclude the Negotiation of the 2009 Agreement within six weeks; constitute Visitation Panels to all Federal Universities and the outcomes be fully implemented.

“Similarly, we urged the federal government to accept the ASUU ongoing innovation of a more robust system of human resource management and compensation, called the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) which will address the peculiarities of universities.

“We also called on the federal government to declare a five-year state of emergency on the education sector by allocating 26 percent of the federal and state governments’ budget to education to address the challenges bedevilling the sector.”

